India reports 2,927 new cases, 32 deaths in the last 24 hours

India reported 2,927 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has reported a decline at 16,279 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

In the same period, 32 Covid deaths were reported. With fresh fatalities, the nationwide death toll has mounted to 5,23,654.

The recovery of 2,252 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,25,563. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 5,05,065 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.59 crore.

The daily positivity rate reported a considerable decline at 0.58 per cent.

As of Wednesday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 188.19 crore.