India reports 3,17,532 fresh COVID-19 infections, 491 fatalities

India recorded as many as 3,17,532 fresh COVID-19 infections and 491 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

With this, the total tally of COVID-19 active cases is 19,24,051. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is at 16.41 per cent. Active cases account for 5.03p er cent of the total cases.

As many as 70.93 crore total tests were conducted so far wherein a weekly positivity rate of 16.06 per cent was observed.

Of the fresh infections logged in today in the country, 9,287 infections are of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Following up, as many as 2,23,990 new recoveries from this virus were reported in the country. With this, the total recoveries who were infected with COVID-19 moved up to 3,58,07,029. Moreover, the recovery rate is currently at 93.69 per cent.

As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is concerned, the health ministry informed that 159.67 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.