India reports 3,377 new cases, 60 deaths in the last 24 hours

India on Friday witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 3,377 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry reported. There were 60 fatalities over the same period.

On Thursday 3,303 COVID-19 cases were reported from the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today informed that this single-day rise of these fresh cases pushed India's coronavirus tally to 43,072,176. Moreover, the death toll from the virus rose to 5,23,753 in the country.

India's active caseload currently stands at 17,801 which accounts for 0.04 per cent of the total cases.

As the country reels under the pandemic, the ministry data mentioned that as many as 2,496 recoveries were logged in the last 24 hours from this virus thereby taking the total recoveries to 4,25,30,622.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, 188.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

