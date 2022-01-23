India-Russia ties in times of tectonic geopolitical flux

"If you ask anyone in India who is our country's greatest friend, every person, every child knows that it is Russia." These were the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Vladimir Putin during their maiden meeting at the BRICS Summit in Brazil in July 2014.

It is no surprise then, that in December 2021, Putin broke precedence when he chose to visit India for the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit, and the inaugural round of 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue; he had earlier declined to leave Russia to attend the G-20 in Rome, followed by COP 26 in Glasgow citing the Covid pandemic.

And why not!

The two nations indeed share a special and privileged strategic partnership.

Since the mid-1950s, Soviet socialist democracy has assisted the Indian economy; be it military cooperation, food aid, steel plants, trade delegations, or agricultural expertise, to name a few. India has also not forgotten the Soviet 'Treaty of Peace and Friendship' in August 1971, which offset China's plan to open a second front to support the 'evil empire' of Pakistan, when it started the Indo-Pak War in December 1971.

And then, the year 1991 shares the national memory of both India and the Russian Federation

