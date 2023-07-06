India, Singapore sign Protocol Document extending current MoU on Cooperation till 2028

New Delhi [India], July 6 : India and Singapore on Thursday extended their current pact on cooperation in the field of personnel management and public administration for another five years till 2028 by signing a 'Protocol Document'.

According to an official statement, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India and the Public Service Division, of the Republic of Singapore signed the 'Protocol Document' extending for five years the current Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of personnel management and public administration.

The MoU aims to strengthen the two countries' partnership through various forms of cooperation between both countries' public service officers, the statement added.

The release further stated that cooperation in areas such as Administrative Reforms & Public Sector Transformation, Public Service Delivery, Leadership and Talent Development, E-Governance, Capacity Building and Training form part of the areas to be covered under the activities of MoU.

The MoU was signed by V Srinivas, Secretary on behalf of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, and Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore to India.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Singapore High Commission and DARPG.

Permanent Secretary, Public Service Division, Republic of Singapore also attended and addressed the event virtually.

