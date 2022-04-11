India successfully flight-tests anti-tank guided missile Helina

New Delhi, April 11 India on Monday successfully flight-tested anti-tank guided missile Helina, which was launched from an indigenously-developed helicopter, at high-altitude ranges.

The flight-test was jointly conducted by team of scientists of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Army, and the Indian Air Force, as part of the user validation trials.

The flight trials were conducted from an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and the missile was fired successfully engaging simulated tank target.

Guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode, the missile is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.

In continuation to validation trials conducted at Pokhran, proof of efficacy at high altitudes paves the way for its integration on the ALH.

The trials were witnessed by senior Army commanders and senior scientists of DRDO.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Army for the maiden achievement through joint work. Defence Research and Development Secretary and DRDO Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams for the commendable job performed in difficult conditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor