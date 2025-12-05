India to Introduce Free 30-Day e-Visa for Russian Tourists, Says PM Narendra Modi

Amid India-Russia ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, December 5, announced a 30-day free tourist visa for Russian citizens. PM Modi announced during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, following up on their bilateral relationship between the two countries.

PM Modi, speaking at the press brief, said both e-tourist visa and group visas for Russians will be launched shortly with no fees. "Recently, two new Indian consulates were opened in Russia, which will make communication and connectivity between the citizens of both countries easier and will strengthen their mutual bond," said PM Modi.

"This October, millions of devotees received the blessings of Lord Buddha’s sacred relics at the International Buddhist Forum in Kalmykia. I am delighted that soon, we will also introduce a free 30-day e-tourist visa for Russian citizens," the Prime Minister announced, keeping in mind manpower mobility between the two countries and bringing citizens closer together that will create new strength and new opportunities for both nations.

PM Modi and the Russian PM also unveiled the Vision 2030 document, a long-term roadmap designed to strengthen economic engagement and expand cooperation across trade, investment and technology.

“To further economic cooperation, we have signed a Vision 2030 document I am confident this platform will strengthen our business relations and open new avenues for co-production and co-innovation. Both countries are also taking new steps to realise an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union,” he added.