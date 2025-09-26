India urges citizens to stay vigilant against fake job offers in Iran

New Delhi, Sep 26 India on Friday warned its citizens against fraudulent agents luring them to Iran with job offers, reiterating its earlier advisory and urging people to remain vigilant. The alert comes amid multiple reports of several Indian nationals being kidnapped upon arrival in Iran in the recent months.

“In recent months, we have seen several Indian nationals who have been kidnapped by criminals upon landing in Iran... Between Iran and India, we have a visa-free regime, but it is only valid for tourism purposes. There are people and agents who, in connivance with several others, have been luring our nationals to go to Iran for employment purposes,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

“The visa-free entry is not meant for employment purposes, and also giving them a pretext that through Iran they will be sent across to third countries for employment opportunities. We have issued an advisory so that people can be aware of these facts and what has been happening, and they can stay away from all these people who are promoting illegal migration,” he added.

On September 19, the MEA issued an advisory regarding recent incidents involving Indian nationals travelling to Iran, advising them against unauthorised agents promising job opportunities.

“There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for employment. Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release,” read the advisory

“In this context, all Indian citizens are strongly cautioned to exercise the strictest vigilance regarding such employment promises or offers,” it added

Highlighting that the Government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes, the MEA cautioned that any agents promising visa-free entry into Iran for employment or other purposes may well be in connivance with criminal gangs. It advised Indian citizens not to fall prey to such offers.

