India, US developing strong relationship: India's ambassador to US

Amritsar, Sep 3 India and the United States (US) were developing a close relationship in as many five key areas which could be helpful for both the nations, said Indian ambassador to the United States (US) Taranjit Singh Sandhu during his visit to Amritsar here on Saturday.

Sandhu, who hails from Amritsar, paid obeisance at Golden Temple and visited Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) head office Teja Singh Samundri Hall, named after his grandfather Teja Singh Samundri.

He said both India and the US were developing a strong and close relationship in areas of defence and strategic affairs, healthcare, energy including the environment, climate change, solar and battery technology, IT, digital startup and innovation etc.

He said 55 per cent of the generic medicines supplied in the US were manufactured in India which itself shows the immense potential of affordable medicine, especially during inflation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor