Indian Army organizes 3-day winter festival in J-K's Gulmarg

Indian army Dagger Division in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism department on Friday organized a three-day winter festival at the world-famous tourist resort Gulmarg.

The festival was inaugurated by General officer commanding (GOC) 19 Infantry Division Ajay Chandpori in presence of other officers. The event will continue till March 6 in which actors and singers from outside Kashmir valley will participate.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay Chandpori, GOC 19 Infantry Division said the winter festival started today and will continue till March 6.

"The event has three main aims: first is to maintain peace and tranquillity that is obtained in the valley. We want to showcase to the country at large and the world how normalcy is strengthening here," he said.

"Second, we want to showcase the full potential of the Gulmarg for the tourists who come here and third is to provide opportunities for the youth. There are many youths in the valley who are inspirational and looking for opportunities. Through these activists, we will showcase the talent of the youth," he further added.

The participants lauded this step taken by the Indian army as it will boast Tourism in Gulmarg.

Ubaid Gulzar, Participant said "I have participated the cycling here and got the first position. I want to say to all those youth sitting at home that they should participate in the event and utilise the maximum benefit of the opportunities."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor