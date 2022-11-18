Indian food delivery firm Zomato's co-founder Mohit Gupta resigns

Indian food aggregator Zomato Ltd said its co-founder, Mohit Gupta, had resigned. Mohit Gupta has quit the company after a four-and-half-year stint, marking the third high-profile exit from the food delivery major in recent weeks.

Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo had resigned earlier this week while Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service, announced that he had left the company a week back.