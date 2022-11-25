Indian Navy bikers' team starts expedition across Northeast

Guwahati, Nov 25 As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, the Indian Navy bikers' team - 'The Sea Riders' - embarked on a motorcycle expedition across the seven out of eight Northeastern states on Friday.

The expedition was virtually flagged off by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar, following which 15 Sea Riders rode out on their Royal Enfield Meteor 350 CC bikes from the South Point School in Guwahati. The expedition will cover a total distance of 3,500 km over a period of 24 days.

The expedition is being conducted in two phases across seven states with each phase covering some of the toughest and most breath-taking terrains in this region.

The riders will traverse along the India-Bangladesh border, visit the historical Unakoti sculptures, Keibul Lamjao National Park, the only floating national park in the world, and witness the famous Hornbill festival.

The expedition will pass through Shillong, Aizawl, Imphal and Kohima, riding through high-altitude Sela and BumLa passes.

Indian Navy has partnered with Royal Enfield for this expedition.

The Sea Riders, led by Capt Sumeet Puri, will also interact with students at various schools and introduce the spirit of adventure while making them aware of the Indian Navy. This initiative aims at motivating the youth to join the armed forces.

