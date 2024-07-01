Indian Navy Successfully Tests SEBEX 2 Explosives Indigenously Developed by Nagpur-Based Solar Industries (Watch Video)

The Indian Navy has successfully conducted certification tests for explosives developed by Economic Explosives Ltd, a subsidiary of Solar Industries based in Maharashtra's Nagpur. This is a significant step towards achieving AatmaNirbharta (self-reliance) in defense.

This development aims to enhance the potency and efficiency of the Navy's weapons and ammunition. The explosives, developed by Solar Industries, are part of an initiative to boost Indigenous defence capabilities.

Solar Industries Develops Performance Explosives for Indian Navy

Economic Explosives Ltd, a subsidiary of Solar Industries, Nagpur, has developed three new explosive formulations



"The three new explosive formulations can prove to be a game changer for our armed forces due to the sheer enhancement of Firepower & Explosive Effect. SEBEX 2 is a… pic.twitter.com/yDdASP0ku5 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

"The three new explosive formulations can prove to be a game changer for our armed forces due to the sheer enhancement of Firepower & Explosive Effect. SEBEX 2 is a new explosive formulation that provides a much more powerful blast effect than any currently available solid explosive. The performance of any explosive is measured in terms of TNT equivalence. Explosives with higher TNT equivalence have more lethality and destructive power. Conventional Explosives, like DENTEX/TORPEX, which are used in conventional warheads, aerial bombs &many other ammunitions worldwide, have TNT equivalence of 1.25-1.30," said Solar Industries officials, reported by news agency ANI.

Explosive With TNT Equivalence

Economic Explosives Ltd, a subsidiary of Solar Industries, Nagpur, has developed three new explosive formulations



Video source: Solar Industries pic.twitter.com/IYLTn851NS — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

According to Solar Industries' EEL, the new explosive formulation, SEBEX 2, provides a much more powerful blast effect than currently available solid explosives. Explosive performance is measured in terms of TNT equivalence, with higher TNT equivalence indicating greater lethality and destructive power.