Indian Navy to become 'Aatmanirbhar' by 2047, assures Navy Chief

New Delhi, Dec 3 Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, said on Saturday that the Indian Navy has assured the government that it will become 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-reliant) by 2047.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day (December 4), Admiral Kumar said: "The government has given us clear guidelines on Aatmanirbhar Bharat. We have given assurance that the Indian Navy will become Aatmanirbhar by 2047."

On maritime security, he said the Navy is keeping a strong vigil on the movements of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean Region.

In the last one year, the Navy achieved a very high operational tempo, the Navy Chief said.

The Navy aims to have 'Make-in-India' security solutions for the country, he said, adding that commissioning of INS Vikarant was a landmark event for the country.

On the 'Agnipath' scheme, he said around 3,000 Agniveers have been inducted into the Navy, of whom 341 are women. For the first time, the Navy has inducted women sailors, Admiral Kumar said.

The Navy Day is celebrated on December 4 to commemorate the role of Indian Navy and its achievements in 'Operation Trident' in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Traditionally, the Navy Day celebrations are held in the national capital in the presence of President and other dignitaries. However, this year, for the first time, Navy Day celebrations will conducted outside Delhi, in Vishakhapatnam.

With India marching into the 'Amrit Kaal' on the 75th year of its Independence, the Navy is ready to demonstrate its combat prowess and capabilities through 'Operational Demonstrations' on December 4.

President Droupadi Murmu, who is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces, will be the guest of honour on the occasion.

Naval ships, aircraft, submarines and special forces from eastern, western and southern Naval Command will showcase the capabilities and versatility of the Navy.

A Defence Ministry official said that the event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage.

