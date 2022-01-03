Indian Navy's 1971 war veteran Vice Admiral SH Sarma passes away at 99
Vice Admiral SH Sarma, Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) (Retd), the Naval Veteran (turned 99 last December), who was the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the historic Indo-Pak 1971 war, passed away on Monday.
As per a press note, The Admiral also served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.
Admiral Sarma's mortal remains will be brought to his home Bhubaneswar on January 4, 2022.
