Indian Navy's journey to self-reliance a matter of national pride: PM Modi on induction of INS Mahe

New Delhi, Nov 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', hailed the induction of INS Mahe into the Indian Navy and said the force is "rapidly moving towards self-reliance", which he described as a matter of immense national pride.

"Every Indian feels proud when India’s security eco-system is strengthened," he said, as he highlighted the significance of the newly-inducted vessel.

Referring to the ceremony in Mumbai last week, the Prime Minister said that the INS Mahe's indigenous design has drawn considerable attention. He added that people in Puducherry and along the Malabar Coast were especially delighted with its name.

PM Modi explained that the ship has been named after Mahe, a place known for its deep historical heritage. He noted that the warship's crest reflects the traditional flexible sword, Urumi and the martial art of Kalaripayattu.

He further emphasised that the Navy's journey towards greater indigenous capability continues to be a "source of national pride".

With Navy Day approaching on December 4, he said that the occasion serves as an opportunity to honour the "indomitable courage and valour" of naval personnel.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of Navy-related tourism and pointed out that India has several locations where enthusiasts can explore the maritime legacy.

He mentioned Diu, near Somnath in Gujarat, which is home to the 'Khukhri Memorial and Museum' dedicated to INS Khukri. He noted that Goa houses the 'Naval Aviation Museum', considered one of its kind in Asia.

PM Modi added that the 'Indian Naval Maritime Museum' located at INS Dronacharya in Fort Kochi offers visitors a glimpse into the naval history of India and the evolution of the force.

He also spoke of the 'Samudrika -- Naval Marine Museum' in Srivijayapuram, formerly Port Blair, which showcases the region's rich history.

The Warship Museum on Rabindranath Tagore Beach in Karwar houses replicas of missiles and other weapons. Also, Visakhapatnam has a submarine, helicopter, and aircraft museum associated with the Indian Navy. I urge all of you, especially those interested in military history, to make it a point to visit these museums," he added.

