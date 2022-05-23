Indian Navy's oldest frigate to be decommissioned on May 28

Mumbai, May 23 The Indian Navy's oldest guided-missile frigate, INS Gomati, will be decommissioned on May 28 after 34 years of glorious service to the nation, an official said here on Monday.

After decommissioning, some parts of the warship shall be taken to Lucknow where the Uttar Pradesh government plans to set up an open air museum, near the Gomti River which traverses through the city.

INS Gomati (F21) a ship of the Godavari Class, was built at the Mazagaon Docks Ltd here and commissioned on April 16, 1988.

She was the first vessel of the Indian Navy to have digital electronics in her combat data systems, and combined Indian, Russian and Western weapons systems in her defences.

Western Naval Command chief, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh would be the chief guest at the decommissioning ceremony on May 28.

Two other Godavari Class frigates - Godavari and Ganga - were decommissioned in 2015 and 2018, respectively, after putting in many years of service to the country.

