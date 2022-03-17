Indian Railway: Senior citizens to continue to travel on full train fare with concessions suspended

There is disappointing news for many senior citizens who travel by Indian Railways. During the Corona period, the railways had suspended their concessions on passenger fares for elderly passengers. When the first wave of corona hit the country in 2020, the government imposed restrictions on travel for senior citizens. After some time, the railways resumed passenger services. But the concessions offered to senior citizens still remain suspended.

In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the concession given to senior citizens will not be restored yet. He said there were restrictions on it. This means that senior citizens traveling by train will not get any concession on passenger fares. These passengers will have to pay the same fare as other passengers. Restrictions on rail travel were imposed during the Corona period. Travel was prohibited except for essential services. So the railways had made some tough decisions. But now the railway services have been restored. However, the concession offered to senior citizens is suspended.

In the case of senior citizens, while women are eligible for 50 per cent concession, men can avail 40 per cent in all classes. The minimum age limit for a woman is 58 and a man is 60.