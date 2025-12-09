Indian Railways Loco Pilots Demand Work-Hour Limits After IndiGo Crisis

After IndiGo faced a crisis due to new crew rest rules, thousands of flights were cancelled or rescheduled. This left many passengers stranded at airports across India. Following this, loco pilots said Indian Railways should also introduce similar limits on working hours to reduce fatigue and prevent railway accidents.

According to The Hindu, loco pilots said the Railways should learn from what happened at IndiGo. They complained that the shortage of loco pilots is causing longer duty hours. They have been demanding better working conditions for many years, including fixed duty hours and proper rest.

The All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) criticised the Union government for being strict with government workers but lenient with private airlines. The union said that when workers in public-sector units protest, they are often punished, but private companies face less pressure. This information was reported by Moneycontrol.

AILRSA said safety rules related to fatigue are based on global research and past accidents. The union pointed out that many countries have strict rules. In the European Union, there are clear limits on working hours. In the United States, pilots must get compulsory rest under the Hours of Service Act. Australia and Canada use scientific models to plan duty schedules.

The association has asked Indian Railways to follow a similar fatigue management system. They want a maximum six-hour duty per day, fixed rest timings, 16 hours of rest after each shift, and weekly rest, along with daily rest.