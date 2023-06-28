Indian soldiers kill 15 PAFF terrorists as major terror attack foiled!

An Al-Badr terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said. They said a Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel was injured during the operation in Hoowra area of the south Kashmir district. A police spokesman said a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Hawoora area during the night after a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist. As the search party moved towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately, leaving a J-K police personnel injured, the spokesperson said, adding he has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Reports : #IndianArmy has killed 15 PAFF terrorists in two separate operations inside PoK on June 16 & 24.#IADN pic.twitter.com/TEuBvqqAy7 — Indian Aerospace Defence News - IADN (@NewsIADN) June 27, 2023

The hiding terrorist was given an opportunity to surrender, but he kept on firing on the forces, inviting a retaliation, the spokesman said. In the ensuing encounter, the local terrorist linked with proscribed Al-Badr was killed and his body retrieved from the site, he said. The spokesperson identified the slain terrorist as Adil Majeed Lone, a resident of Akbarabad Hawoora, Kulgam. Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including a pistol with live rounds and a grenade were recovered from the site of the encounter and taken into case records for further investigation, the spokesman added. Earlier, a video purportedly showing the militant minutes before his killing surfaced on social media in which he identified himself as Adil Majeed Lone, associated with al-Badr outfit. “My name is Adil Majeed Lone. I am a resident of Hoowra village of Kulgam district, associated with al-Badr outfit. I have been working with them for a long time,” he says in the video, brandishing a pistol. He asked people to pray for him “so that God accepts my martyrdom. Along with this, according to the information provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 11 terrorists have been killed in the last 15 days. It is reported that 55 kg of drugs and 12 weapons have been seized from them.