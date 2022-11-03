Indian swamis to join inter-faith dialogue with Pope, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in Bahrain

New Delhi, Nov 3: Bahrain is set to host prominent religious leaders including Pope Francis, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Shaikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb and Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math among other renowned scholars for an inter-faith dialogue.

The two-day Bahrain Dialogue Forum will be held on Thursday and Friday under the theme "The East and The West for Human Coexistence".

The dialogue is being organised by the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence (KHGCPC) along with the Muslim Council of Elders and the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

The event will have a series of discussions that aim to further the values of peace and tolerance.

Sessions will include discussions on global coexistence and human fraternity, role of faith leaders in addressing current challenges and global interfaith dialogue for world peace.

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri is the head disciple of humanitarian and spiritual leader Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, also known as Amma. He has been living in Amritapuri Ashram since its inception in the late 1970s.

The KHGCPC has launched several initiatives with the aim of promoting a culture of peace and coexistence including the King Hamad Chair in Inter-Faith Dialogue and Peaceful Coexistence, the King Hamad Faith in Leadership fellowship programme and also the launch of the Kingdom of Bahrain Declaration.

