Indian voters mature, external forces can't influence them: PM Modi on Pak shout-out for Rahul, Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 27 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed shock and surprise over Pakistani voices of endorsement and praise for a select few Indian counterparts (Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal) in the middle of Lok Sabha elections and asserted that Indian voters are mature enough to see through their gimmicks.

PM Modi, speaking exclusively to IANS, said that India’s voters are mature in their thoughts and can’t be influenced by any external factor.

On questions of Pakistani politicians' support to Congress leader and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal amid polls, PM Modi said: "I don’t understand why some select group of people, apparently those who harbour animosity against us, get endorsements from Pakistan, why voices of support emanate from there, for certain individuals."

He further said that India is a mature democracy and boasts of rich and well-established electoral principles and traditions and such 'provocation' was a matter of grave concern and calls for a thorough investigation.

Notably, both Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal received admiration from Pakistani politician Fawad Chaudhry this month, apparently for their diatribe against Modi dispensation.

On May 1, Fawad Chaudhry, erstwhile minister in ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan-led cabinet wrote on X, "Rahul on fire" while tagging his video, where the Wayanad MP was criticising the BJP, particularly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This drew sharp reactions from BJP. The party called it an obvious case of 'Congress dalliance with Pakistan'.

On May 25, the same Pakistani politician posted a message for Arvind Kejriwal, while replying to his X post and wrote: "May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism. #MorePower#IndiaElections2024."

This, however, drew sharp condemnation from the AAP chief himself, who came down heavily on him and said that India will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism in its internal matters.

