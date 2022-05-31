Indian World Forum writes to Delhi Police Commissioner for action against SFJ chief

Indian World Forum President Puneet Singh Chandhok has filed a criminal complaint with Delhi Police against the banned Sikhs For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for "instigating violence, purporting to disturb the communal harmony" and national security and has sought action in coordination with Interpol.

In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, Chandhok said Pannu, a designated terrorist and chief of the banned outfit, has issued a "poster and three malicious video messages from his headquarters in the United States and is promoting and circulating it worldwide on all major social media and messaging platforms by his offices and agents in Canada, India, Pakistan, the United Kingdom and the United States".

"In one of the video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is provoking on the brutal killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and was threatening prominent Punjabi singers to support the Khalistan movement in person on June 6, 2022, at Golden Temple Amritsar or else face the consequences," the letter said.

It said in the second video, he is instigating and influencing the public at large to besiege the rail tracks and disrupt rail services in Haryana and Punjab on June 3.

The letter, a copy of which has been sent to the Union Home Secretary, said Pannun continues to "target the integrity and sovereignty of the country by virtue of promoting 'anti-India' and 'Referendum 2020' campaigns, "thus purporting violence and disturbing communal harmony in the country and trapping the public to indulge in unlawful activities".

Chandhok said Pannun and his syndicate including World Sikh Parliament in conveyance with militant organizations is using all sorts of methodologies and tools to destabilize the law and order situation in the country.

"There is an alleged nexus being operated by ISI, Pakistan between such anti-India elements based overseas and gangsters lodged in various jails across the country to execute targeted killings and provide ground assistance to nefarious elements in the country," he said.

The forum shared the poster and videos issued by SFJ with the complaint, along with 63 Twitter handles promoting them.

The letter demanded "appropriate action and action against all the accused involved in such heinous activities in coordination with Interpol as deemed fit to avert any major incident."

