India's daily Covid cases surge to 15,940, 20 deaths

India on Saturday recorded 15,940 fresh Covid cases, a significant decline from previous day's 17,336 count, as per the Union Health Ministry's data.

During the same period, 20 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,24,974.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also jumped to 91,779, accounting for 0.21 per cent of the total positive cases.

Recovery of 12,425 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,27,61,481. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.58 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has also reportedly risen to 4.39 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate currently stands at 3.30 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,63,103 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.02 crore.

As of Saturday morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 196.94 crore.