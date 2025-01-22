India’s eSankhyiki data platform cruises to 134 mn records milestone in 7 months

New Delhi, Jan 22 The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday announced that eSankhyiki, India’s platform for statistical data dissemination, has reached the milestone of 134 million records in its repository within just seven months of its launch in June 2024.

“This achievement highlights India’s commitment to leveraging data for evidence-based policymaking and its leadership in advancing global statistical practices,” MoSPI stated.

The accomplishment aligns with India’s role as a member of the United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC), reinforcing its global commitment to statistical excellence and open data.

eSankhyiki demonstrates India’s adherence to international standards in data dissemination and its dedication to promoting data-driven governance and sustainable development.

It also underscores the ministry's commitment to making data accessible and useful for the public and decision-makers, the statement said.

As a member of the UNSC, India remains a global leader in data democratisation, ensuring that credible statistics serve as a foundation for governance and international collaboration, it further stated.

Developed using open-source tools and in-house expertise, eSankhyiki provides a comprehensive repository of time-series data across key domains, including National Accounts Statistics (NAS), Price Statistics, NSS Surveys, Economic Census, and Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The platform empowers researchers, policymakers, businesses, and citizens with user-friendly dashboards that allow filtering, visualisation, and data export in multiple formats through APIs in line with the principles of data as public good.

Looking ahead, MoSPI plans to expand the repository with new datasets, introduce AI-powered search capabilities, and oﬀer advanced features such as personalised dashboards and interactive infographics to further enhance user experience.

The objective of this portal is to establish a comprehensive data management and sharing system for ease of dissemination of official statistics in the country.

The eSankhyiki Portal has two modules. The Data Catalogue Module catalogues the major data assets of the ministry at one place for ease of access. This module allows users to search within datasets, including within tables, and download data of interest to increase its value and re-usability.

The module has seven data products, namely NAS, Consumer Price Index, IIP, Annual Survey of Industries, Periodic Labour Force Survey, Household Consumption Expenditure Survey and Multiple Indicator Survey.

The Data Catalogue section already includes over 2,291 datasets along with specific metadata and visualisation for each dataset for user convenience.

The second is the Macro Indicators Module which offers time series data of key macro indicators with features for filtering and visualising data enabling ease of access for the users.

The module also allows users to download custom datasets, visualisations and share them through APIs, thereby increasing the re-usability of data.

