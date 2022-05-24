India's Health Secretary appointed as chairperson of key world health panel

India's Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has been appointed as the Chairperson of Committee B at the 75th World Health Assembly (WHA), informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

WHA's Committee B primarily discusses administrative and financial matters of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The World Health Organization takes direction for its goals and priorities from the 194 member states. Each year the World Health Assembly has a long and complex list of health challenges and responses to review.

Each year, the World Health Assembly has a long and complex list of health challenges and responses to review which functions through two types of committees, that is, Committee A and Committee B.

WHA' Committee A meets to debate technical and health matters.

"Committee A has listed critical issues to discuss during 75th WHA including pandemic preparedness and response, amendment in international health regulations 2005. WHO works in a health emergency, global strategy for HIV, TB, viral hepatitis and eradication of polio, immunisation agenda 2030, infection prevention and control and human resources for health etc," said the health ministry.

Committee B primarily discusses administrative and financial matters of the World Health Organization.

"This year Committee B will discuss and prepare a report on many important issues which includes health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory including East Jerusalem and in the occupied Syrian Golan, Budget for WHO for the year 2022-2023, Prevention of sexual exploitation, WHO reforms, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property, audit report of WHO, global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property and intergovernmental organizations issues," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor