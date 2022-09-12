India's noted Archaeologist B.B. Lal passes away

India's senior-most archaeologist, Braj Basi Lal passed away at the age of 101.Honoured with the Padma Vibhushan last year, Lal had been battling health issues and was on life support at his home in Delhi for the past few days.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Lal as “an outstanding personality” and wrote that he was “pained by his demise”. “His contributions to culture and archaeology are unparalleled. He will be remembered as a great intellectual who deepened our connect with our rich past,” Modi posted.