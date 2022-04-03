India's stand on Russia-Ukraine war being welcomed everywhere: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India's global image has changed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its stand on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is being welcomed everywhere.

"India's global image has changed in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All countries across the world now listen carefully when India speaks...India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war is being welcomed by everyone. India's opponents also praising India's stand on the issue," Singh said while addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during a 'Holi Milan' event in Lucknow.

The Minister said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also welcomed India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Singh's comment came days after Pakistan's Prime Minister lauded the Narendra Modi government's 'neutral' foreign policy over the Russia-Ukraine war saying that it is for the betterment of people.

Imran Khan earlier said, "I praise our neighbouring country Hindustan. They have always had an independent foreign policy. Today, India is the US's ally, and they are part of QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue that includes the US, Australia and Japan). (But) they say they are neutral."

"They are importing oil from Russia despite sanctions (imposed by the US-led West in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine] because their policy is for the betterment of people," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said this at a public rally in the Malakand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, his party's home turf in Pakistan. Addressing the BJP workers, Singh also said that BJP's role in creating India's global image is credible, and that "I want that India should be made self-dependent".

The Minister said, "400 billion dollar export has been done from India for the first time".

As far as the defence sector is concerned, Singh said "we are determined to manufacture all defence materials here... If we will not be able to manufacture all defence items needed by India, we will not be able to achieve the goal of self-reliant India".

The Defence Minister also praised how the Indian government played a tremendous role during the COVID-19 pandemic by saving the lives of the own people through indigenous vaccine as well as exporting it to various countries.

Noting that India is a country of festivals, Singh said all the festivals celebrated in the country have some purpose.

Along with these festivals, the Minister said we (Indians) also celebrate the festival of democracy.

Indicating towards BJP's recent victory in five of the four Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur, the Minister said, "in this democratic festival, BJP turned it into 'Kesariya' colour, and the credit goes to people of the country and party supporters".

"This is the biggest change in Uttar Pradesh because this is the first time when BJP broke last 38-40 years' record by forming a government in the second consecutive term."

After Lok Sabha, Singh also said, the BJP currently has a clear majority in Rajya Sabha as it has 100 seats in the House.

( With inputs from ANI )

