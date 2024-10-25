Indigo Airlines Bomb Threat: Udaipur-Delhi Flight Receives Blast Warning; Passengers Safely Disembarked

On Friday, an Indigo Airlines flight from Udaipur to Delhi received a bomb threat, as confirmed by an airline official. Following security protocols, the aircraft was moved to the isolation bay before takeoff, with all standard operating procedures observed. An Indigo spokesperson stated, "We are cooperating with authorities, and once security checks are complete, the aircraft will return to the terminal."

This incident comes a day after Indigo reported security alerts on 20 domestic and international flights. The airline confirmed that all passengers safely disembarked. “All passengers were safely disembarked. We closely coordinated with relevant authorities, adhering to standard protocols,” the statement said.

The flights that received security threats included Flight 6E 112 from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad, Flight 6E 394 from Guwahati to Kolkata, Flight 6E 362 from Hyderabad to Goa, Flight 6E 334 from Kolkata to Hyderabad, Flight 6E 235 from Kolkata to Bengaluru, and Flight 6E 236 from Bengaluru to Kolkata, among others. Security alerts were also received for Air India and Akasa Air flights on Thursday. An Air India official stated, "Some flights received security threats on social media on October 24, 2024. We promptly notified relevant authorities and adhered to all security protocols as directed. The safety of our passengers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority."



