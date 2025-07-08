IndiGo Flight from Indore to Raipur Makes Emergency Landing After Experiencing Sudden Jolt Mid-Air

An IndiGo flight from Indore in Madhya Pradesh to Raipur in Chhattisgarh made an emergency landing due to a technical glitch. According to the news agency IANS, the flight, which took off at 6:30 AM, had experienced a sudden mid-air jolt. At around 7:15 AM, the pilot announced a return to Indore, where the flight landed safely. The flight was later cancelled, and all passengers were refunded.

According to the Indore Airport Manager, the aircraft returned safely to the departure point, and all passengers were reported to be safe. The flight returned to the Indore Airport after completing half of the journey when the pilot decided to turn back and land as a precautionary measure.

Passengers were informed mid-air that the flight would return to Indore, where it landed safely at 7.15 am. Following the incident, IndiGo cancelled the flight and issued full refunds to all passengers. Notably, following the recent Air India plane incident in Ahmedabad, airlines have increased the technical inspection and scrutiny of their aircraft.