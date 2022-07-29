IndiGo plane skids off runway before take off, flight canceled

An incident of IndiGo plane skidding off the runway before take off has happened in Assam. The flight was to depart from Jorhat in Assam for Kolkata. Meanwhile, the plane skidded off the runway before take-off, after which the plane got stuck in mud. Due to this, the flight was later cancelled.



A series of such incidents have been reported by the Indian airlines in the last couple of days. Earlier, on July 15, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted last night to Jaipur as a precautionary measure, following vibrations in the engines for a fraction of a second.