Indira Gandhi Jayanti 2024: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Former Prime Minister on Her 107th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 19, paid tributes to his predecessor Indira Gandhi on her 107th birth anniversary. Taking to his official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi posted, "Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary."

Born on November 19, 1917, Indira Gandhi left an indelible mark in national politics and served as the third Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination on October 31, 1984. The country's first, and, to date, only female prime minister, she emerged as a central figure in Indian politics as the leader of the Congress. The daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of independent India, Indira was succeded in the country's highest office by her son Rajiv Gandhi.

Her combined tenure of 15 years and 350 days made her the second-longest-serving PM after her father. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, in a separate post, also extended birthday greetings to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

"Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji. He is making noteworthy contributions, especially in ensuring Parliamentary productivity and in ensuring the fruits of development reach all sections of society. May he lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi posted from his official handle on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in Delhi on her birth anniversary.