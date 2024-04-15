Indira Gandhi tried to 'end' democracy, PM Modi 'protected' Constitution: Maha Deputy CM Fadnavis

Nagpur (Maharashtra), April 15 Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday criticised the Congress, saying that Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi tried to "end" democracy in the country while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "protected" the Constitution in his last 10 years of rule.

“For the last 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has had an absolute majority. But he protected the Constitution. Supreme Court has clearly said that the Parliament cannot change the basic structure of the Constitution. So this is Congress' jumla,” Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference in Nagpur.

Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis also criticised the Late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, saying she tried to end democracy in the country.

“It is absurd to claim that the Constitution will be in danger. Democracy is in India's blood. Indira Gandhi tried to end democracy in India. She kept lakhs of leaders and activists of opposition parties in jail for two years. Even after the suppression Indira Gandhi could not end democracy in India. No one can end democracy in India,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s statement that if the Congress comes to power the Agniveer Yojana will be scrapped, he said that Congress has never fulfilled its promises.

“Congress must show its track record. Congress has not fulfilled its promises in any state like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Himachal, and Karnataka. They know that they will not get elected. Rahul Gandhi can also promise that he will build a Taj Mahal for every citizen of the country,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

--IANS

