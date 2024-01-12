Indo-Myanmar Border Situation Concerning, 416 Soldiers Entered India, Says Army chief General Manoj Pande

During a press conference on Thursday, Army Chief General Manoj Pande expressed concern over the Indo-Myanmar border situation, revealing that approximately 416 Myanmarese soldiers entered India. This influx occurred amidst conflicts between Myanmar's armed ethnic groups and government forces. The Indian military is closely monitoring the evolving developments.

The hostilities, escalating since November, particularly in critical towns near the border with India, have raised apprehensions in New Delhi regarding the potential impact on the security of Manipur and Mizoram. Addressing the situation as "concerning," General Pande mentioned that certain insurgent groups are feeling pressure in Myanmar's frontier region, attempting to enter Manipur.

All 416 Myanmarese military personnel have been repatriated, according to officials. The anti-junta groups reportedly seized control of key towns and military bases near the Myanmar-India border, leading to Myanmarese citizens seeking refuge in Mizoram. General Pande emphasized the significance of monitoring the situation along the Indo-Myanmar border, especially with insurgent groups attempting to cross into Manipur. Regarding ethnic violence in Manipur, he highlighted that the deployment of Army troops aims to assist the civil administration, commending their restraint. Regarding the looting of weapons from security forces in Manipur, General Pande reported the recovery of 30% of the stolen weapons, with efforts underway to retrieve the remaining arsenal. He mentioned India's consideration of reinforcing border fencing with Myanmar.

India has strengthened its posture and deployment along the Indo-Myanmar border, deploying around 20 Assam Rifles battalions. Myanmar has witnessed widespread protests since the military coup in February 2021, with the military using airstrikes against opponents. Myanmar shares a 1,640-kilometre border with several northeastern Indian states, including Nagaland and Manipur. In the backdrop of the situation, India had previously called for a cessation of fighting between Myanmar's military and anti-junta groups near the Indo-Myanmar border.