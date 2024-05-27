Indore Comedian Nalin Yadav Faces Harassment and Legal Battles Post-Arrest With Munawar Faruqui

Nalin Yadav, the Indore comedian who was arrested in solidarity with Munawar Faruqui in 2021, continues facing harassment from the local goons. In an Instagram post last night (May 27), Nalin revealed that since his arrest, he and his brother allegedly have faced relentless harassment and violence from local goons and "affiliates of the ruling party."

Nalin’s troubles began when he stood by standup comedian and Big Boss Falme Munawar Faruqui, leading to his imprisonment. Notably, Nalin ended up spending 20 more days in prison than Faruqui. Since his release, he has continuously faced hardship.

"Since the arrest, local goons and affiliates of the ruling party have been assaulting and harassing my brother and me repeatedly," said Nalin in a post on Instagram. He recounted a particularly brutal attack that resulted in his brother's legs being fractured. Despite filing an FIR against the attackers, no action has been taken by the police.

"We filed the first FIR, but nothing happened. Two months later, they broke the same leg, and again we filed an FIR, but nothing happened," the post read.

Nalin Yadav's Instagram Post

"They attacked us again," Nalin reported, indicating the persistence of the harassment. In an attempt to find safety, Nalin moved to a different city. However, the threats followed him. He now faces an arrest warrant, allegedly issued at the behest of these same goons, exacerbating his precarious situation.

"We are financially and emotionally broke," Nalin confessed, highlighting the toll this ordeal has taken on their lives. Since his arrest, Nalin has struggled to secure a steady source of income. Local clubs that once welcomed him as a performer have since barred him, punishing him for standing by Faruqui.

Meanwhile, Nalin Yadav was arrested along with Munawar Faruqui and others following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore in January 2021 during a stand-up comedy show. They were accused of “insulting Hindu deities.”.