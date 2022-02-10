Inhaling Nitric Oxide kills Coronavirus, study claims

For the last 2 years, the Corona pandemic has created panic in the minds of the people. Scientists have developed a vaccine to prevent the spread of corona. Since then, coronavirus drugs have been slowly coming to market. A new study in India for the treatment of coronavirus will provide relief. Nitric oxide against coronavirus can prove to be a successful and cost-effective game-changer treatment. This is according to a study by doctors at Amrita Hospital in Kochi and scientists from the School of Biotechnology at Amrita University. Doctors and researchers at the hospital said that the smell of nitric oxide helps to kill the nasal corona. The study is published in the journal Infoxius Microbes and Diseases. Nitric oxide kills the corona virus. Researchers have also found that it can prevent the effects of the virus on cells in the body.

According to information, nitric oxide has been used for many years to treat patients with medical conditions such as blue baby syndrome, lung and heart transplants. According to a report in NBT, Bipin Nair, a professor at Amrita School of Biotechnology, said 'NO' should be seen as a treatment option for Covid-19. We got this idea from a study by a Swedish group. This miraculous gas can also be effective against the SARS-Co-2 virus. This is because the report recommends that they cause biochemical changes that directly affect the virus's spike proteins.

A team from Amrita Hospital examined a small group of patients. Out of the 25 patients selected for this work, 14 were given 'NO' therapy along with standard treatment. Eleven people were treated as per normal protocol. These results showed that the viral load in patients receiving 'NO' therapy was significantly lower than in others.