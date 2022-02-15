Innovative indigenous technology to spur us strongly towards New India, says Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health, Chemicals and Fertilizers chaired a meeting of the Technology Development Board to explore possibilities of mutual cooperation in research and development (R&D) for indigenous technology.

"Innovative Indigenous Technology will spur us strongly towards the 'New India' envisioned by Honourable Prime Minister", said Mandaviya.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mandaviya said, "We should work together to promote research works in accordance with the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Apart from the chemicals sector, we should identify sectors in the field of Pharma and Health, where work can be done to develop and adopt indigenous technologies by mutual cooperation."

In the meeting, it was also decided that in order to promote Research and Development (R&D) works related to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, the various departments of the two Ministries will hold regular meetings with the Technology Development Board and other stakeholders. They will explore opportunities to develop indigenous technology in the respective areas and will also identify areas with potential for mutual cooperation.

