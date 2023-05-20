INS Vikrant successfully berthed at Karwar Naval Base

New Delhi [India], May 20 : India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Saturday docked for the first time at the newly built berthing facility of Karwar naval base.

This landmark development under Project Sea Bird aims to enhance the ship-berthing capacity of the Karwar Base.

"India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant successfully berthed for the #first time at the newly constructed Aircraft Carrier pier, at Karwar today. Built under Project Seabird, this is a landmark in enhancing the ship-berthing capacity of the Karwar Base," Indian Navy said in a statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor