International Anti-Corruption Day: Gujarat CM honours ACB officers and citizens who exposed corruption

Ahmedabad, Dec 10 Gandhinagar witnessed a display of the state government’s commitment to clean governance as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi felicitated Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers for outstanding service, along with courageous citizens who filed complaints that helped trap corrupt officials.

Twelve student winners of state-wide essay and elocution competitions on anti-corruption awareness were also awarded certificates.

Speaking at the ceremony organised by the Gujarat ACB on International Anti-Corruption Day, Chief Minister Patel said that refusing to take what is not rightfully one’s due is a part of India’s cultural and moral legacy.

True duty, he added, is reflected when one derives inner satisfaction from honest work.

He emphasised that the ACB must project such a firm and vigilant image that anyone attempting wrongdoing lives in constant fear of being caught — ultimately creating an environment where corruption simply cannot take root.

Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi highlighted Gujarat’s aggressive stance against corruption under the current leadership, noting that the record number of compulsory retirements issued in recent years clearly reflects the CM’s tough approach.

He praised the ACB for taking action not only against lower-level functionaries but also senior government officials.

Over the past three years, the ACB has trapped 34 Class-I and 98 Class-II officers, filed 194 cases this year alone, and arrested 277 accused persons. Sanghavi also stressed the importance of leveraging technology, including AI, to strengthen vigilance systems and streamline responses to corruption complaints.

Chief Secretary M.K. Das noted that corruption is a global challenge, not limited to India, and poses a major obstacle to development, especially harming the poorest citizens.

He said that under the leadership of CM Patel, Gujarat has undertaken significant reforms, simplifying rules, improving ease of doing business and revising revenue laws, to reduce opportunities for corruption.

During the event, ACB Director Piyush Patel detailed the extensive awareness programmes conducted during ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, including essay and elocution contests in schools, street plays, marathons, integrity pledges in government offices, and public outreach highlighting the ACB helpline 1064.

The programme was attended by senior officials, including Vigilance Commissioner Sangeeta Singh, CID Crime & Railways DGP Dr K.L.N. Rao, NFSU Vice Chancellor Dr J.M. Vyas, ACB personnel, students and citizens who courageously reported corruption.

