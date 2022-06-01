International-level Furniture Cluster to provide employment opportunities for youth: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that an international-level Furniture Cluster would provide ample employment opportunities for young people. The facility will come up near Mangaluru.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Enneole Hole Lift Irrigation project in Karkala taluk.

Bommai said, "A tourism circuit connecting ancient Jain Masadis in Karkala and other tourist spots in the region would be developed. Beach tourism and Pilgrimage tourism would be taken up in a big way for development this year in the coastal region. A textile park would be set up in Karkala".

"Ministers of the coastal region have been instructed to make the districts in the region as modern developed districts. Supplementary programmes in this regard have been formulated in the budget. Work on the expansion of Karwar and Mangaluru ports has been taken up. Grants have been provided for developing eight fishing harbours. A project to provide deep-sea fishing boats has been implemented. These initiatives would boost the economy of the coastal region," Bommai said.

Bommai also stated, "Lauding Prime Minister Modi as a statesman with a long term vision for the nation, Bommai listed a slew of schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Kissan Samman, Prime Minister's Awas Yojana as revolutionary. Funds have been provided for the development of all the ports under the Sagar Mala project. Proposals for 24 projects with a total investment of Rs 2400 cr in this region have been submitted to the union government."

The issue of Deemed Forest has been resolved and title deeds would be issued to farmers in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts by excluding 6,33,000 acres from the Deemed Forest category, Bommai said.

Bommai explained, "Drawing up and Completing the Enne Hole project within our term is a distinction of our government. The Irrigation Minister has proved his commitment for speedy implementation of irrigation projects, the Revenue minister has taken Revenue records to the doors of the people, the ministers in this region have toiled for the welfare of fishermen and weaker sections, Greater emphasis has been given for delivering social justice with a grant of Rs 28,000 cr for SC, ST welfare programmes, monthly pension for senior citizens, widows and physically challenged has been raised, 10 new Chemotherapy centres and 60,000 cycle dialysis systems are being set up to improve health services for the poor."

( With inputs from ANI )

