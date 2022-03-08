International Women's Day: India's priority lies in full participation of women in nation's development journey, says PM Modi

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the priority of the country lies in the full participation of women in the development journey of India.

Addressing a seminar at women saint's camp at Dhordo, Kutch via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, "Today the priority of the country is on improving the lives of women. We made over 11 crore toilets, under our Swachh Bharat Mission. Today the priority of the country lies in the full participation of women in the development journey of India. The government is also giving them financial help so that sisters and daughters can move forward, fulfill their dreams, start some work of their own."

He said more than 80 per cent of the loans under 'Standup India' are issued to women. About 70 per cent of loans have been given to women under Mudra Yojana.

Prime Minister Modi further said, "We increased maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. We have made strict laws for the safety of women in the workplace. There has also been a provision of the death penalty for heinous crimes like rape. The government is also trying to raise the age of marriage of daughters to 21 years."

He further urged the woman saints to encourage people to use local products during their addresses and campaigns.

"'Vocal for Local' has become a big topic related to the economy, but it has a lot to do with women's empowerment. The power of most local products is in the hands of women. Therefore, you must encourage people to use local products," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said the government is promoting greater roles for women in the arm forces. He said the admission of girls has been started in Sainik Schools.

"In the war of 1971, our airfield in Bhuj was destroyed by enemies. Then the women of Kutch made an airstrip overnight without caring about their lives, for the convenience of the Indian Army's fight. It's historic. The land of Kutch has been a symbol of women's power and potential for centuries. Here Maa Ashapura herself resides in the form of Matri Shakti. The women here have taught the entire society to survive with harsh natural challenges," he stated.

"From Mirabai in the north to Sant Akka Mahadevi in the south, the goddesses of India have given voice to social reform and change, from the Bhakti movement to the Gyan Darshan," added Prime Minister.

The seminar was organized to recognize the role of women saints in society and their contribution towards women empowerment.

Observed on March 8 every year, International Women's Day is a global event that celebrates the achievements of women in cultural, social economic and political fields.

This year's theme focuses on "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow, "recognizing the contributions of women and girls around the world on issues such as climate change adaption, mitigation, and response to build a more sustainable future for all.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor