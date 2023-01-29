Interstate gang behind paper leak, new exam dates in 100 days: GPSSB Chairman

Gandhinagar, Jan 29 Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) Chairman Sandeep Kumar on Sunday said that an inter-state gang was behind the leak of the paper of the junior clerk recruitment exam, which has now been cancelled.

"Interstate organised gang is behind the junior clerk paper leak. It is an organised crime... police were on alert mode because of the competitive exams schedule, through human intelligence and technical surveillance, ATS was able to crack the racket, and has arrested 15 accused in this connection," he told media persons.

Kumar said that in the larger interest, the board decided to cancel the exams, and within 100 days, fresh dates will be announced. He also said that candidates for the exam will not have to pay to & fro fares in state transport buses to reach their exam centres.

He said that in the past 5 years, the GPSSB has filled 21,000 posts of 41 different cadres of panchayat, in which more than 30 lakh candidates had appeared and all competitive exams were held successfully.

Meanwhile, ATS sources said that the ATS has arrested prime accused Jeet Nayak from Hyderabad, and he was working at the printing press which was given contract to print the GPSSB competitive exams' question papers.

Others arrested are Pradip Nayak, Morari Paswan, Ketan Barot, and Bhaskar Chaudhary who is running a private coaching classes in Vadodara, and of them, Nayak, Barot, and Chaudhary were arrested in the past for the similar offences. Some candidates, who had got the copy of leaked paper or attended class where leaked papers were shared, have also been arrested, the sources said.

The ATS have registered a case against all 15 accused under the Indian Penal Code for criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal breach of trust by public servant, and for hatching a criminal conspiracy, said sources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor