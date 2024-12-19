Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO Listing: IKS Shares List at 43% Premium Over IPO Price

On December 19, the listing day of Inventurus Knowledge Solutions' IPO, the healthcare company's shares were listed at Rs 1,900 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a premium of 42.96% over the issue price. The price band for the offer was Rs 1,265-1,329 per share, and the lot size was 11 shares. With the listing on Thursday, the company's market capitalization reached Rs 32,977.22 crore.

IKS' listing was better than the grey market value (GMP), which is an unofficial market where IPO shares are traded before the official listing. On the BSE, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions stock is listed at Rs 1,856 per share, a premium of around 40% over the IPO allotment price.

Congratulations Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited on getting listed on NSE today. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Limited (IKS Health) provides services to healthcare enterprises such as handling administrative chores/work. The company helps doctors and other healthcare… pic.twitter.com/zyZdGHqr19 — NSE India (@NSEIndia) December 19, 2024

Ahead of the listing on Thursday, the unlisted shares of the company were quoted at Rs 1,750, indicating a GMP of Rs 421, or 31.68% over the issue price of Rs 1,329. The Inventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO was oversubscribed by 52.68 times by the end of the subscription on Monday, December 16. The public offering comprises an entire offer for sale of 18,795,510 shares with a face value of Rs 1.