IOCL Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Graduate Apprentice Engineer posts

There is good news for job seekers. There is a golden opportunity in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notification regarding recruitment for the post of Graduate Apprentice Engineer (GAE). Candidates who have scored GATE 2022 are eligible to apply for IOCL Recruitment 2022. The IOCL GATE online application link is available at iocl.com. According to the notification, vacancies are available for Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer SC and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Metallurgical Engineering. Also, some candidates will be selected as Graduate Apprentice Engineer (GAE) in the following subjects. For instance, under the Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering Apprenticeship Act, 1961 (and subsequent amendments), graduates will also be selected for appointment as Apprentice Engineers (GAE).

Important date

Last date for submission of online application: 22 May 2022

Educational Qualification

B.Tech./BE/ equivalent full time regular course in AICTE / UGC accredited institute / college / university / deemed university in related subject with 65% marks (55% for SC / ST / PWD). Candidates who have completed / are doing M.Tech in any subject are also eligible to apply. If they have appeared in GATE 2022 exam eligible subject and one of the subjects mentioned in B.Tech. / BE will be completed.

Age limit

Normal, EWS Candidates appearing in both the categories should not be more than 26 years of age.

Graduate Apprentice Engineer

- Chemical Engineering

- Civil Engineering

- Computer Science & Engineering

- Electrical Engineering

- Instrumentation Engineering

- Mechanical Engineering

- Metallurgical Engineering

Salary

Candidates selected as Engineers / Officers will be paid an initial basic salary of up to Rs. 50,000 / - per month.

The selection process will be based on ...

- Group Conversation (GD)

- Group Task (GT)

- Personal Interview (PI)

How to apply for these posts?

- Visit IOCL Recruitment website and register on online portal using email id and mobile number.

- Click on the Apply Online link, read the instructions carefully and fill out the online application with the correct and complete information.

- After filling the application, keep the PDF format of the online application for future reference.