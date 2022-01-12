Iran reports 2,089 new Covid-19 cases, 6,212,387 in total

Tehran, Jan 12 Iran's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,089 new Covid-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,212,387.

The pandemic also claimed 32 lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally, since its outbreak in February 2020, to 131,972, Xinhua news agency reported citing Irans's Health Ministry.

A total of 6,056,633 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 1,533 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

The report added that 43,069,904 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

