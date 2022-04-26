IRCTC to temporarily suspend online reservations, cancellation of train tickets tonight

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has announced a temporary suspension of the Passenger Reservation System for about two and a half hours tonight for technical improvement. Through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), people will not be able to book tickets online from 11:45 pm on April 26, Tuesday for about two and a half hours, that is, till 2.15 am on April 27, Wednesday.

Due to technical reasons, the computerized passenger reservation system operated by the Indian Railways will remain closed. Railway officials said that the bookings will be closed for about two and a half hours to upgrade the system. During this time, other services related to PRS including reservation, cancellation, reservation chart-making, and inquiry counter service will also be closed. No information related to train and parcel will be available. Information related to any kind of trains will also not be available through IVRS/Touch Screen, Call Center (Telephone No-139).