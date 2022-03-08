Irulars in TN don't want repeat of 'Jai Bhim', seek release of 3 community members

Chennai, March 8 The Tamil movie 'Jai Bhim', which depicts the torture and trauma faced by an innocent Irular youth, Rajakannu, in police custody and eventually succumbing to the police atrocities cannot be watched without shedding a tear.

While the police torture and death of Rajakannu, who was working in a brick kiln, was a real-life incident that took place in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu in 1995, the Irular community of the same district, who are now organized, want the police to leave alone three of their community members who are in police custody.

The Iruvar Protection Rights Organisation of Tindivanam demanded that the Villupuram district administration revoke the arrest of three Scheduled Tribe, Irular men arrested by the police on charges of theft.

The organization in a statement said, Three men, E. Ramachandran (40), E. Pandiyan (29), and A. Kumar (35) who were working in brick kilns in Cuddalore were allegedly arrested by the police on February 26 without revealing the arrest details to their families.

A formal complaint was filed by the organization with the District Superintendent of Police, Villupuram on March 2.

The police however denied that the three were innocent and said that the arrests were recorded in the wee hours of March 2 and that four more men were booked in the same case.

A social activist working among the Irular community, Kalyani told , "There was evidence of these men working at the brick kiln at the same time when the theft had taken place. How is it possible for them to be involved in the theft at the same time?"

Ramesh, President of the Irular movement, in the statement said, "The police are continuing their atrocities against the hapless Irulas who belong to the ST community and are living in a meagre manner by working in brick kilns and at times collecting forest produce and leading a nomadic life. Why are the police zeroing in on this poor community and foisting false charges."

He called upon the Tamil Nadu government to intervene in the matter.

The police however said that the men were arrested after confirmation of evidence and it could only be challenged in a court.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor