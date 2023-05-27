"It is called Tamilian culture," Malai Mandir President hails PM Modi ahead of Sengol installation

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, and subsequent installation of 'Sengol' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President of Uttara Swamimalai Mandir, also known as Malai Mandir, V Balasubramanian hailed him for apprising every Tamilian about their rich culture and tradition.

Speaking with ANI, Balasubramanian said, "Government of India has invited the 'Adheenams' and 'Oduvars' from Tamil Nadu...Adheenams will present the Sengol to the Prime Minister...'Adheenams' & 'Oduvars' are coming to Malai Mandir today, to offer prayers."

On May 28th 2023, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Parliament building, which is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

One of the highlights of the event will be the installation of a historic golden sceptre, called Sengol, near the Speaker's seat. The Sengol is a symbol of India's independence and sovereignty, as well as its cultural heritage and diversity.

"Because our Prime Minister and Home Minister... They are now telling the Tamils where you are? What is your culture? What is your tradition? Now every Tamilian is getting inculcated with that back history. It is called Tamilian culture and is no longer Dravidian culture," he added.

Earlier on Friday, 'Adheenams' and 'Oduvars' from Tamil Nadu, who will present the Sengol to the Prime Minister during the inauguration of the new Parliament, visited Uttara Swamimalai Mandir to offer prayers in RK Puram, Delhi.

The historic sceptre 'Sengol' was received by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on August 14, 1947, to represent the symbol of the transfer of power from the Britishers to India.

The same spectre will be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the head priest of Madurai Adheenam on May 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to adopt the Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal. The new building of Parliament will witness the very same event, with Adheenam (Priests) repeating the ceremony and vesting the PM with the Sengol.

The same Sengol from 1947 will be installed by the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha, prominently close to the Speaker's podium. It will be displayed for the Nation to see and will be taken out on special occasions.

The establishment of "Sengol", makes the spirit of 15 August 1947 unforgettable. It is the symbol of the promise of boundless hope, boundless possibilities and a resolve to build a strong and prosperous nation.

The word Sengol is derived from the Tamil word 'Semmai', meaning 'Righteousness'. It is an Indic civilizational practice from the Chola kingdom, which was among the leading kingdoms in the Indian sub-continent for centuries.

