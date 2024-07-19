IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Provides Major Update on Microsoft Outage: “Reason Identified, Updates Released”

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) is working with Microsoft to address the global outage that disrupted services worldwide.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Vaishnaw said, "MEITY is in touch with Microsoft and its associates regarding the global outage. The reason for this outage has been identified and updates have been released to resolve the issue. CERT-IN is issuing a technical advisory. NIC network is not affected."

The outage, which occurred earlier today, caused widespread disruption, including grounded flights, halted operations at banks and stock exchanges, and issues with payment systems and emergency services. Microsoft acknowledged the problem on social media after approximately six hours of reported issues, stating that progress is being made in restoring service and that several Microsoft services are coming back online.

