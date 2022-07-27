IT officials recover a few documents during raids at hospitals

New Delhi, July 27 The Income Tax Department is conducting search operations at the premises belonging to four private hospitals in Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram in connection with alleged tax evasion.

The IT officials have recovered a few incriminating documents during the raids.

According to information, the search operation were carried out in Sector 11 and 12 of Noida and in different sectors of Faridabad and Gurugram.

Several teams consisting of fourteen to fifteen officials carried out the search operations. They scanned the last three years' transactions of the hospitals.

The documents related to business dealings were also being studied.

To assist the IT officials teams of police were also present at these hospitals.

Meanwhile, Marengo QRG Hospital in Faridabad contacted and said that their office was not searched.

"The news that there has been an IT raid at Marengo QRG Hospital is factually wrong. No IT raid has happened here," said the ORG Hospital authorities.

The Income Tax Department has not commented on the matter yet. They did not disclose the name of any hospital.

